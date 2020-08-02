Halloween Logo
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Unleash a chilling brand moment with a Halloween-ready logo animation. Sinister, hand-drawn line art morphs through creepy faces before a glowing logo reveal. The dark, neon aesthetic delivers horror vibes ideal for intros and outros. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand, then render a striking opener that hooks viewers instantly. Perfect for seasonal promos, streams, or social teasers, this eerie design blends suspenseful motion, neon outlines, and a moody vignette for maximum impact.
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Reviews (2)
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by jocko227
great experience!
very simple and great qaulity!
by EVOLAB
fast, simple, great
if you're needed animated ... anything for you vids, i can say, as a biz owner, this is the perfect quick fix.