Halloween Logo

Unleash a chilling brand moment with a Halloween-ready logo animation. Sinister, hand-drawn line art morphs through creepy faces before a glowing logo reveal. The dark, neon aesthetic delivers horror vibes ideal for intros and outros. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand, then render a striking opener that hooks viewers instantly. Perfect for seasonal promos, streams, or social teasers, this eerie design blends suspenseful motion, neon outlines, and a moody vignette for maximum impact.