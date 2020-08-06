Simple Glitch Logo

Kick off your videos with a bold, high-impact glitch logo reveal. This digital intro blends scanlines, RGB split and dynamic distortion over a deep, moody backdrop to spotlight your brand. Easily upload your logo, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors and fonts for a perfect match. Ideal for intros, outros, promos and channel idents across landscape, square and vertical formats. Designed for speed and clarity, it delivers punchy motion and crisp readability that stands out on any platform.