Beauty of Spring Stories

Showcase your latest beauty looks or seasonal collections with a refined vertical story. This template blends fresh foliage, brush‑stroke headline highlights, and smooth, seamless transitions. Drop in your photos or videos, tailor the colors per scene, and finish with a polished logo end card. Ideal for cosmetics, product launches, and brand storytelling, it pairs minimal, elegant typography with light sparkles for a soft, springtime feel. Perfect for social reels and story placements, it delivers a clean, nature‑inspired aesthetic that elevates any beauty promo.