Comic Time Transitions - Square
Create dynamic videos with a pop of personality using our Comic Time Transitions set against a transparent background. Tailor your projects with customizable text, fonts, and colors, perfect for your up-tempo content or lighthearted presentations. Convey time in a fun and engaging way while adding zest to your edits.
Similar templates
Best of _27
By _27
4s
1
2
6
By _27
4s
13
2
6
By MotionBank21
6s
5
3
20
Present your brand with the precision and polish it deserves. Our Fast Clean Unveil template offers streamlined transitions that cut right to the heart of your message. Essential for corporate branding, it’s a versatile solution. Simply insert your logo, adjust the fonts and colors, and launch a video that's as professional as you are. Ready for any platform, make your reveal one to remember.
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
13
12
Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Square is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
By onbothsides
5s
5
1
4
Embrace the essence of autumn in your videos with our transparent leaves animations. These Stinger overlays offer a gentle, visually pleasing way to switch between scenes. With two transitions and three flows, you have creative control to match the leaves colors and direction, enhancing your videos with professional, customizable transitions.
By Dima_MD
4s
7
2
8
Elevate your content with our Grunge Stinger Transition template. Seamlessly transition between scenes with a dynamic torn grungy stringer animation that brings a unique style to your videos. Whether you're a gamer, content creator, or live event host, this multipurpose stinger transition overlay adds a professional touch to your production. Customize it with your logo and colors to align with your brand. Create captivating videos that keep your audience engaged and excited for what's coming next.
By thundermotion2021
5s
6
3
5
Looking for an attention-grabbing logo reveal template that will make your brand stand out? Look no further than "Fast Glitch Reveal"! With its customizable colors and easy-to-use design, this template features glitchy, fast-paced animations that are perfect for creating high-energy promo videos and social media posts. Don't settle for a boring logo reveal - try "Fast Glitch Reveal" today and take your branding to the next level!
By MotionDesk
3s
4
4
8
Bring your visual narrative to life with our Parallax Horizon template that lets image and video sweep into the frame with a stunning parallax effect. Customize with your chosen text, fonts, and colors, weaving a tale that unfolds gracefully across the screen. This motion graphics template serves as a versatile canvas to build upon, delivering an engaging experience.
