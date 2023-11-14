Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Doodle Transition - Original - Poster image

Doodle Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Hand-drawn
Scribble
Full-screen wipe
287exports
rating
Bring hand-drawn energy to your edits with this doodle-style stinger transition. Sketchy 2D lines sweep across the frame to fully cover and then reveal your next scene, making a seamless bridge between clips. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops into any timeline. Choose from 10 transition variants and fine-tune the colors to match your brand. Perfect for streamers, creators, and YouTubers who want a playful, cartoon feel with fast, energetic motion. Easy to customize and works great as a reusable stream element or quick in-video wipe.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us