Doodle Transition

Bring hand-drawn energy to your edits with this doodle-style stinger transition. Sketchy 2D lines sweep across the frame to fully cover and then reveal your next scene, making a seamless bridge between clips. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops into any timeline. Choose from 10 transition variants and fine-tune the colors to match your brand. Perfect for streamers, creators, and YouTubers who want a playful, cartoon feel with fast, energetic motion. Easy to customize and works great as a reusable stream element or quick in-video wipe.