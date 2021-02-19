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Dynamic Color Presentation - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Color Presentation

00:58 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Minimal
Bold
Presentation
7.3Kexports
rating
Create a modern, attention‑grabbing promo in minutes. This template blends bold typography, diagonal color ribbons, and smooth animated transitions over your photos or video clips. Its clean, minimal look is ideal for corporate presentations, brand highlights, or quick storytelling. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and the final logo screen to match your brand. Seamless wipes, tile builds, and rhythmic motion keep viewers engaged from first frame to last. Perfect when you need a polished slideshow with a professional edge—fast, flexible, and ready for any industry.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us