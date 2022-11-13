Fresh Food Titles

Bring your food content to life with a clean, flat motion title designed for transparent overlay. This template features animated food icons and a bold two-line layout that’s perfect for restaurants, cooking channels, and food promos. Customize colors, fonts, title and subtitle, and switch between multiple food pictograms to match your message. Snappy, playful motion and a minimal design ensure your text stands out without covering the action. Ideal as a lower-third or mid-screen caption, it’s quick to edit and ready to drop over any footage.