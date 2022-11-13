Slideshow for my birthday par
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Fresh Food Titles - Original - Poster image

Fresh Food Titles

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Flat design
Food & Beverage
Minimal
Pop-in
368exports
rating
Bring your food content to life with a clean, flat motion title designed for transparent overlay. This template features animated food icons and a bold two-line layout that’s perfect for restaurants, cooking channels, and food promos. Customize colors, fonts, title and subtitle, and switch between multiple food pictograms to match your message. Snappy, playful motion and a minimal design ensure your text stands out without covering the action. Ideal as a lower-third or mid-screen caption, it’s quick to edit and ready to drop over any footage.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us