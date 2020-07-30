Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Family Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Light Family Slideshow

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 7 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Wide logo
Dust
Floating motion
3.1Kexports
rating
Transform your photos into a graceful story with an elegant slideshow featuring soft light, floating particles and smooth, cinematic motion. Clean framed panels drift through warm tones while captions highlight your moments, ending with a polished logo scene. Easily customize images, titles and colors to match any occasion—from family memories and travel recaps to brand promos and event highlights. Subtle film grain, gentle fades and refined typography keep the focus on your visuals. Build a beautiful, atmospheric video that feels cozy, romantic and timeless—ready to share anywhere.
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Newest templates
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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