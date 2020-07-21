Light Intro Slideshow

Launch your video with a sleek, glitch-driven opener. This dynamic slideshow pairs framed images with bold titles, neon light trails, and clean, dark backdrops before culminating in a polished logo reveal. Customize colors and typography to match your brand, then drop in your media and go. Ideal for promos, previews, and channel openers, the refined motion and modern digital style keep attention focused on your message while maintaining an elegant, contemporary vibe.