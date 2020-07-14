Bring your branding to life with a playful, high-contrast liquid logo reveal. Smooth, fluid animation paints on screen with vibrant splashes to unveil your mark and an optional tagline. Perfect for intros, outros and promos across YouTube, Instagram and more. Customize colors and fonts in seconds to match any identity while keeping attention on your logo. Designed in a clean flat style with energetic motion, this template grabs attention without clutter. Use it whenever you need a quick, modern brand sting that looks sharp and feels fun.