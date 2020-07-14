Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Liquid Logo Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Flat design
Liquid
3.6Kexports
rating
Bring your branding to life with a playful, high-contrast liquid logo reveal. Smooth, fluid animation paints on screen with vibrant splashes to unveil your mark and an optional tagline. Perfect for intros, outros and promos across YouTube, Instagram and more. Customize colors and fonts in seconds to match any identity while keeping attention on your logo. Designed in a clean flat style with energetic motion, this template grabs attention without clutter. Use it whenever you need a quick, modern brand sting that looks sharp and feels fun.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us