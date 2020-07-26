Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Cinematic Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Cinematic Slideshow

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 11 images · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Cinematic
Wide logo
Fluid animation
Elegant
325exports
rating
Craft an elegant cinematic slideshow that puts your visuals first. Smooth, fluid animation, subtle particles, and refined layouts create a polished atmosphere perfect for promos, events, portfolios, and presentations. Easily drop in your photos or videos and finish with a clean logo scene for a memorable sign-off. The understated dot grid, soft vignette, and light sweeps add depth without stealing focus. A versatile, modern design that elevates stories across brands and occasions.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us