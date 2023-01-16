Shape Gate Transitions

Make your scene changes feel pro with a sleek geometric stinger transition. This minimal, flat 2D design uses diagonal lines and an X-shaped gate to cover the cut cleanly, starting and ending on transparency for effortless overlays. Customize the accent colors and choose from multiple preset variations to match your branding. Ideal for streamers, YouTubers, esports, and video editors seeking a crisp, modern transition that’s easy to drop into any timeline. Fast, energetic motion and bold contrast ensure your audience stays engaged while you move from one scene to the next.