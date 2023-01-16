Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shape Gate Transitions - Original - Poster image

Shape Gate Transitions

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Geometric
X mark
5.7Kexports
rating
Make your scene changes feel pro with a sleek geometric stinger transition. This minimal, flat 2D design uses diagonal lines and an X-shaped gate to cover the cut cleanly, starting and ending on transparency for effortless overlays. Customize the accent colors and choose from multiple preset variations to match your branding. Ideal for streamers, YouTubers, esports, and video editors seeking a crisp, modern transition that’s easy to drop into any timeline. Fast, energetic motion and bold contrast ensure your audience stays engaged while you move from one scene to the next.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us