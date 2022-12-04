Shape Transitions

Make your edits and streams feel polished with a clean, flat-design stinger transition. Bold geometric stripes and sliding panels sweep across the frame, fully covering the screen to mask your cut and reveal the next scene. The pack includes multiple shape variations, all in a crisp duotone palette, with smooth, energetic motion that works across many styles. Tweak colors to match your brand and drop it over footage thanks to its transparent start and end. Perfect for creators seeking a fast, minimal, and professional transition overlay.