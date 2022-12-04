Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shape Transitions - Original - Poster image

Shape Transitions

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Flat design
Geometric
5.5Kexports
rating
Make your edits and streams feel polished with a clean, flat-design stinger transition. Bold geometric stripes and sliding panels sweep across the frame, fully covering the screen to mask your cut and reveal the next scene. The pack includes multiple shape variations, all in a crisp duotone palette, with smooth, energetic motion that works across many styles. Tweak colors to match your brand and drop it over footage thanks to its transparent start and end. Perfect for creators seeking a fast, minimal, and professional transition overlay.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us