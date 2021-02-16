Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Technology Digital Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Technology Digital Slideshow

00:49 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Digital
Technology
Promo
Parallelogram shape
1.6Kexports
rating
Present your message with a sleek, futuristic slideshow built for technology and corporate storytelling. Angled panels, digital HUD accents, and subtle data particles frame your visuals, while smooth transitions and refined typography keep the focus on your content. Customize colors and fonts, drop in your media, and wrap with a polished logo outro. Perfect for promos, brand reels, product features, and presentations where clarity and style matter. The dark, gradient look ensures your images pop and your headlines read crisply across every scene.
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Promo Videos
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
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Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
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Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Motion Graphics
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