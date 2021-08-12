Colorful Logo Real Betal

Make a memorable first impression with a colorful logo animation featuring lively brush strokes, playful star accents, and a clean, minimal background. This energetic opener centers your brand mark and adds a neat space for a tagline or URL. Easily customize your colors to match your branding and render a polished intro or outro in minutes. Ideal for YouTube, social media, and promos, it blends flat design with hand-drawn charm to keep your logo the star of the show.