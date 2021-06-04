Search Logo Intro Vijeta

Create a polished logo opener with a modern search bar reveal. This minimal, flat-design template features a subtle grid background, smooth motion, and a typewriter-style headline that transitions into your logo and website. It’s ideal as a clean intro or outro for corporate, startup, and tech content. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and launch a professional logo animation in minutes. A centered layout and geometric shapes keep the focus on your mark while delivering a contemporary, easy-to-read presentation.