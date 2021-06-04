Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Search Logo Intro Vijeta - Original - Poster image

Search Logo Intro Vijeta

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Web search
712exports
rating
Create a polished logo opener with a modern search bar reveal. This minimal, flat-design template features a subtle grid background, smooth motion, and a typewriter-style headline that transitions into your logo and website. It’s ideal as a clean intro or outro for corporate, startup, and tech content. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and launch a professional logo animation in minutes. A centered layout and geometric shapes keep the focus on your mark while delivering a contemporary, easy-to-read presentation.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us