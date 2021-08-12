Shape Logo Intro

Make your brand pop with a clean 2D logo reveal. This flat, minimal animation features dynamic radial rays, playful decorative shapes, and a centered layout that focuses attention on your mark. Tailor it to your brand by swapping in your logo, choosing your colors, selecting a font, and adding a short subtitle or URL. The energetic timing works perfectly for intros and outros across any channel. With its simple geometric design and duotone palette, your logo stays the hero while the motion adds polish and impact.