Shape Logo Reveal Basant

Create a crisp, modern logo intro in seconds. This minimalist design centers on a sleek search bar animation with a smooth type-on effect, followed by a bold logo reveal and website line. Ideal for corporate openers, channel branding, and website promos. Easily upload your logo, edit the headline and URL, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Flat design, geometric accents, and clean motion deliver a professional result that works for both intros and outros across any video.