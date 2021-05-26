Spiral Logo Reveal Kalia

Bring your logo to life with a clean, colorful spiral reveal. This minimalist, flat-design animation builds with geometric circles and concentric rings before presenting your mark with a neat tagline. Smooth, seamless motion and a centered layout make it perfect for brand intros, outros, and quick identifiers across videos and social posts. Easily customize colors, logo, and font to match your identity. The balanced pace and playful vibe hold attention without overwhelming, delivering a crisp, professional logo animation that works for any industry.