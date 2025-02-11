Modern Minimal Story 1

10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Captivate mobile audiences with an animation template designed for the vertical dimension. Whether you're hyping an event or showcasing a fashion collection, this Modern Minimal Story template features trendy animations that make a statement. With easy customization of text, fonts, colors, images, and video, creating content that stands out on Instagram Stories, Snapchat, or TikTok is more convenient.
Similar templates
Best of AirwavesMedia