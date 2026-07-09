Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Colorful Urban Sport Intro - Original - Poster image

Adrenaline Cut

00:50 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Urban
Slideshow
Bold
6exports
rating
Energize your brand with a dynamic, urban promo packed with kinetic typography, bold color panels, and gritty paper-and-paint textures. Slide-in banners, glitch accents, and rhythmic wipes drive a fast, stomp-style flow across photo and video mosaics. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and your logo to fit sports, lifestyle, or event campaigns. Circular frames, concentric rings, and geometric layouts keep visuals fresh while maintaining a strong central focus. Deliver a vibrant, high-impact slideshow and title sequence that grabs attention from the first frame to the brandable end card.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us