Youtube intro for cooking channel
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BubbleLogic - 222 - Poster image

BubbleLogic

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Technology
Intro
19exports
rating
Create a high‑impact AI promo with bold kinetic typography, glossy circular accents and a vibrant gradient palette. This multi‑scene opener is perfect for tech brands, startups and product launches, finishing with a clean logo reveal. Customize headlines, colors, fonts and audio to match your identity, and use the energetic motion to highlight benefits, features or a core message. Subtle glitch, UI micro‑details and bokeh add a modern digital feel without distracting from your story. Ideal for intros, teasers, campaigns and social videos when you need to make a confident first impression fast.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us