Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Glitch Butterfly Intro - Colors 1 - Poster image

Butterglitch

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Intro
Digital
Butterfly
Logo animation
21exports
rating
Make a striking opener with a bold, glitch‑driven aesthetic. This template blends kinetic typography, a prominent butterfly centerpiece, and neon color accents over a techy grid background. Customize the three headline fields, brand colors, and logo for an unforgettable logo reveal. Fast, energetic motion and pixel‑style details deliver a modern, digital vibe ideal for promos, intros, and brand stingers. Effortlessly tailor type and hues to match your identity, then export in high resolution for any platform.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Edit
Themes (4)
Colors 1
Edit
Colors 1
Colors 2
Edit
Colors 2
Colors 4
Edit
Colors 4
Colors 3
Edit
Colors 3
