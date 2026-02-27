Butterglitch

Make a striking opener with a bold, glitch‑driven aesthetic. This template blends kinetic typography, a prominent butterfly centerpiece, and neon color accents over a techy grid background. Customize the three headline fields, brand colors, and logo for an unforgettable logo reveal. Fast, energetic motion and pixel‑style details deliver a modern, digital vibe ideal for promos, intros, and brand stingers. Effortlessly tailor type and hues to match your identity, then export in high resolution for any platform.