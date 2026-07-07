Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Back to School from above Reveal - Original - Poster image

Campus Glide

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Back to School
Cartoon
Intro
Education
7exports
rating
Kick off the new school season with a playful, illustrated logo reveal. This top‑down animation glides from buzzing classroom desks to a vibrant campus scene, finishing on your brand and a bold welcome message. Easily customize the three-line headline, logo, and a wide set of color controls for desks, streets, grass, windows and more. Perfect for education brands, schools and teachers, it works as an engaging intro, outro or quick promo. The friendly cartoon style, earth‑tone palette and smooth motion make your announcement feel warm and inviting—ideal for social, ads and announcements.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Edit
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
3D Sketch School Intro - Vertical
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:09
3D Sketch School Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Back To School Paper Opener - Vertical
By onbothsides
Edit
00:07
Back To School Paper Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Funny Box Logo - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:13
Funny Box Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Beach Reveal - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:09
Beach Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Box Logo Reveal - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:07
Box Logo Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Lines Unveil - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:06
Cartoon Lines Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Funny Logo - Vertical
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:08
Funny Logo - Vertical Original theme video
RBLX Arena - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
00:10
RBLX Arena - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us