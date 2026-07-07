Campus Glide

Kick off the new school season with a playful, illustrated logo reveal. This top‑down animation glides from buzzing classroom desks to a vibrant campus scene, finishing on your brand and a bold welcome message. Easily customize the three-line headline, logo, and a wide set of color controls for desks, streets, grass, windows and more. Perfect for education brands, schools and teachers, it works as an engaging intro, outro or quick promo. The friendly cartoon style, earth‑tone palette and smooth motion make your announcement feel warm and inviting—ideal for social, ads and announcements.