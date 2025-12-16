Chinese New Year Intro
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Celebrate new beginnings with a burst of color using our Chinese New Year Reveal. Perfect for ads or introductions, this template draws viewers in with abstract designs that symbolize growth and prosperity. Customize with your logo, text, colors and fonts to make a culturally rich and visually stunning video that resonates. Ready to be published, it's an auspicious start for any campaign.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura