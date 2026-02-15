Course Promotion

Promote your course with a playful, hand‑drawn promo that grabs attention from the first frame. This animated video blends bold cartoon styling, flat design, and kinetic typography to spotlight your key benefits and a clear call‑to‑action. Swirling transitions, UI windows, a retro monitor and clickable cues lead viewers through a dynamic story toward enrollment. Fully customizable text, colors, fonts and branding make it ideal for education and tech content. Whether you’re advertising online classes, workshops or training, this vibrant template turns browsers into learners.