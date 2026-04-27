Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crafted Crest - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Crafted Crest - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Voxel
10exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a bold voxel-style logo reveal set in a lush, blocky forest. This 3D motion graphics intro is ideal for gaming channels, streamers, and creators who want a clean, polished ident. Smooth camera drift, depth of field, and a mechanical assembly animate your logo into place with an optional extruded look. Quickly customize environment and logo colors to match your branding. Perfect as an intro or outro for vertical content on social platforms—fast to edit, memorable on screen, and unmistakably game-inspired.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us