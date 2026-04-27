Crafted Crest - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a bold voxel-style logo reveal set in a lush, blocky forest. This 3D motion graphics intro is ideal for gaming channels, streamers, and creators who want a clean, polished ident. Smooth camera drift, depth of field, and a mechanical assembly animate your logo into place with an optional extruded look. Quickly customize environment and logo colors to match your branding. Perfect as an intro or outro for vertical content on social platforms—fast to edit, memorable on screen, and unmistakably game-inspired.