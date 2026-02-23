Youtube intro for cooking channel
Trendy Glitch Opener - Colors 1 - Poster image

CTRL Glitch

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Glitch
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Glitch artifacts
10exports
rating
Kick off your video with a vibrant glitch opener that commands attention. This high‑energy title sequence blends kinetic typography, bold color blocks, RGB split and grid overlays into a fast, modern collage. Swap headlines, drop in optional media, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, teasers and channel intros, the design pairs editorial structure with digital UI accents, halftone textures and sliding panels for a fresh, on‑trend look. Fully customizable colors and text make it easy to adapt to your brand and message.
alex.tantsura profile image
alex.tantsura
Themes (4)
Colors 1
Colors 1
Colors 2
Colors 2
Colors 3
Colors 3
Colors 4
Colors 4
