Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Desk to Board - Colors 1 - Poster image

Desk to Board

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Back to School
Cartoon
Flat design
10exports
rating
Welcome students and families with a warm, playful back‑to‑school logo reveal. This classroom intro transitions from a backpack close‑up to a sunlit chalkboard where your brand is drawn on with lively chalk strokes. A paper plane and doodles add charm, while clean, flat illustration keeps it modern. Easily replace the logo and headline, fine‑tune fonts, and adjust colors across the board, walls, and accents to match your identity. Ideal for schools, teachers, edtech, and learning channels looking to open or close content with a friendly, on‑brand moment.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us