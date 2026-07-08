Desk to Board

Welcome students and families with a warm, playful back‑to‑school logo reveal. This classroom intro transitions from a backpack close‑up to a sunlit chalkboard where your brand is drawn on with lively chalk strokes. A paper plane and doodles add charm, while clean, flat illustration keeps it modern. Easily replace the logo and headline, fine‑tune fonts, and adjust colors across the board, walls, and accents to match your identity. Ideal for schools, teachers, edtech, and learning channels looking to open or close content with a friendly, on‑brand moment.