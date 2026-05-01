Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Investigative Documentary Opener - Original - Poster image

Evidence Tape

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Police & Crime
Documentary
Torn paper
Grunge
12exports
rating
Craft a chilling crime-doc opener with ripped paper reveals, gritty collage layers and analog glitch. This title sequence blends mugshot boards, police visuals and hand-drawn case notes into a tense, investigative narrative. Smooth staggered builds, scanline wipes and film grain keep the mystery alive while you showcase names, roles and a bold main title. Easily replace media, adjust text and fine‑tune colors to match any crime documentary, true‑crime series or thriller brand. Deliver a suspenseful, polished introduction that hints at evidence, suspects and stakes—before your story begins.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Outro
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
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Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us