Evidence Tape

Craft a chilling crime-doc opener with ripped paper reveals, gritty collage layers and analog glitch. This title sequence blends mugshot boards, police visuals and hand-drawn case notes into a tense, investigative narrative. Smooth staggered builds, scanline wipes and film grain keep the mystery alive while you showcase names, roles and a bold main title. Easily replace media, adjust text and fine‑tune colors to match any crime documentary, true‑crime series or thriller brand. Deliver a suspenseful, polished introduction that hints at evidence, suspects and stakes—before your story begins.