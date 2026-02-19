Focus Glide

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern 3D logo animation. This minimal, elegant reveal uses depth of field and a smooth camera glide to transition from soft blur to crisp detail, finished with glossy highlights that add polish. Easily customize colors for both the background and logo, and add your own audio for perfect branding. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick brand idents, this template delivers professional 3D motion graphics with a refined, clutter‑free look that keeps attention on your mark.