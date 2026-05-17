Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fridge Frenzy - Original - Poster image

Fridge Frenzy

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cartoon
Intro
Hand-drawn
Smoke
10exports
rating
Unleash a playful monster from your brand’s fridge with this vibrant cartoon logo intro. A portal of smoke bursts open, tentacles spill out, food flies, and a bold headline sets the tone before your logo lands center stage. The hand-drawn, retro‑tinged style and energetic pacing make it perfect for intros and outros. Easily customize the headline, logo and colors—tweak the portal, slime, and outlines to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube channels, creators, and quirky brands seeking a memorable, characterful identity sting.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us