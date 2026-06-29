Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Back to School Intro - Original - Poster image

Locker Spark

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Intro
Back to School
Cartoon
Logo animation
7exports
rating
Kick off your Back to School content with a playful vertical intro. This vibrant, cartoon-style story video opens on a locker door filled with stickers, notes and tape, then swings open to reveal your logo among school supplies. Ideal for education promos, announcements or classroom updates, it blends motion title moments with a clean logo animation. Easily customize text, logo, fonts and colors to match your brand or school spirit. Designed for Stories and Reels, this upbeat opener delivers a crisp, eye-catching start to any academic video.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us