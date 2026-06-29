Locker Spark

Kick off your Back to School content with a playful vertical intro. This vibrant, cartoon-style story video opens on a locker door filled with stickers, notes and tape, then swings open to reveal your logo among school supplies. Ideal for education promos, announcements or classroom updates, it blends motion title moments with a clean logo animation. Easily customize text, logo, fonts and colors to match your brand or school spirit. Designed for Stories and Reels, this upbeat opener delivers a crisp, eye-catching start to any academic video.