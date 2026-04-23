MineWorld - Vertical

Bring your gaming brand to life with a bold voxel 3D logo reveal. This vertical intro/outro travels from a blocky interior to a forest scene, punctuated by cinematic camera moves, depth‑of‑field, and stylish glitch overlays. Customize two text lines, toggle 3D logo extrusion, and fine‑tune colors for the world, characters, and props to match your identity. Designed for creators, streamers, and gaming channels, it delivers an energetic, story‑ready opener or closer that stands out on mobile. Perfect for intros, outros, and story placements—quick to edit, fast to render, and made to hype your next video.