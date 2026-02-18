Bring breaking stories to life with a newspaper-inspired video. Papercut Gazette combines editorial grids, bold headlines, halftone print texture, and torn paper reveals to deliver an authentic press look. Drop in your images, rewrite the headlines and blurbs, and finish with your logo outro. Adjustable colors, fonts, and marker-style word highlights help emphasize key points. Perfect for news promos, channel openers, investigative features, and featurette recaps, this versatile template makes complex narratives clear and compelling.