Sunset In The Desert

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Mountains
Nature
Sky
Glow
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Sunset In The Desert - Original - Poster image
alex.tantsura profile image
Created by alex.tantsura
20exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Begin your brand's story with the serenity of a desert sunrise using our Sunset In The Desert template. Imagine your logo etched against the warming glow of the rising sun, perfectly tailored with your choice of colors. This video engages viewers from the first frame, setting the stage for a truly memorable identity reveal. Ideal for intros or branded content, this video offers an impactful beginning to any narrative.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Original
Original
Edit
Red Colors
Red Colors
Edit
Blue Colors
Blue Colors
Edit
Blue Colors 2
Blue Colors 2
Edit
