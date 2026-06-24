Tentacles Sticker

Make your brand pop with a playful, urban logo reveal. A cartoon tentacle swirls across a graffiti wall and splashes slime to spotlight your sticker-style emblem. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and quick stingers that ooze character. Easily swap your logo, fine-tune wall, splash, and character hues, and adjust the overall vibe to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and gritty street-art textures deliver bold impact in seconds. Add your soundtrack and you’re ready to publish a memorable brand sting for social, streams, trailers, and more.