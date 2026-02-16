Thriller Intro

Set the tone for your thriller with a gritty, suspenseful title sequence. This template blends crime‑scene newspapers, torn paper transitions, occult symbols, and textured film grain into a chilling opener. Layered camera drift, flashes, and dust particles build mystery while bold, high‑contrast typography stays readable. Ideal for teasers, intros, and true‑crime content, it’s fully customizable—swap photos, edit headlines, and tweak colors and fonts to match your brand. Create a gripping first impression that pulls viewers in and primes them for what’s to come.