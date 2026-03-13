Through the Horizon

Blast through a neon arcade vortex to a bold logo reveal. This energetic, glitch‑styled logo animation is perfect for gaming channels, esports intros, and retro‑inspired brands. Cartoon characters, swirling tunnels and playful UI icons build momentum toward a centered mark. Easily customize the headline, logo or text, and all key colors to match your brand. With vibrant tones, fast motion and a fun, nostalgic arcade atmosphere, it works equally well as an intro or outro for streams, videos, and social content.