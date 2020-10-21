Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cute Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Cute Logo Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Flat design
1.8Kexports
rating
Give your brand a crisp entrance with this clean, minimal logo reveal. Flat geometric shapes, a bold central ring, and energetic motion create instant impact for intros or outros. Easily drop in your logo, tweak colors, and add a short tagline or URL for a polished finish. The design stays modern and versatile, making it perfect for presentations, promos, and social content. If you need a fast, professional ident that feels fresh and on-brand, this template delivers stylish 2D motion with seamless transitions and eye-catching details.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us