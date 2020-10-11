Halloween Opener

Set the tone for your Halloween content with a spooky, cartoon-styled opener. A giant full moon, witch silhouette, bats, spiderwebs, and eerie branches build a moody night scene around your bold title and subtitle. Clean flat design, dark yet vibrant colors, and smooth, staggered motion make this motion title perfect for promos, streams, parties, or seasonal updates. Easily customize the text and colors to match your brand, then export a polished Halloween intro that grabs attention instantly.