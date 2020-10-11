Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Opener - Original - Poster image

Halloween Opener

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Halloween
Cartoon
Motion title
Moon
733exports
rating
Set the tone for your Halloween content with a spooky, cartoon-styled opener. A giant full moon, witch silhouette, bats, spiderwebs, and eerie branches build a moody night scene around your bold title and subtitle. Clean flat design, dark yet vibrant colors, and smooth, staggered motion make this motion title perfect for promos, streams, parties, or seasonal updates. Easily customize the text and colors to match your brand, then export a polished Halloween intro that grabs attention instantly.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us