Abstract Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric logo animation built from vibrant, flat-design circles. Smooth radial motion assembles arcs and rings into a bold center reveal, then settles on your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this minimal template is fast, polished, and easy to customize—swap the logo, edit the tagline, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors across the background and circular accents. Great for brands, channels, or campaigns seeking a modern, playful identity moment with maximum clarity and impact.