Bring your branding to life with a playful liquid logo reveal. This minimalist, flat design animation swirls in with paint-style strokes, bubbles and smooth fills to unveil your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps the focus on your mark while delivering fresh, modern motion. Easily customize brand colors, logo and text to match your identity. Whether for corporate videos, YouTube openers, or social content, this clean, upbeat animation adds polish without clutter—fast, fun and on-brand every time.