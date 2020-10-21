Minimal Tech Logo

Create a polished brand opener with glowing concentric rings, a refined dot grid, and smooth, minimal motion. This digital, futuristic logo animation places your mark at center stage and supports a short tagline for a crisp, professional finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it balances elegant pacing with geometric precision and vibrant accents on a dark backdrop. Customize colors, typography, and logo to match your identity and deliver a modern, tech‑forward reveal in seconds.