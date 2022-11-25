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Beautiful Moments - Original - Poster image

Beautiful Moments

02:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Picture frame
3D motion graphics
Light leak
9.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with a cinematic, elegant slideshow. Floating frames, soft light leaks, and delicate particles create a warm, atmospheric canvas for photos or video clips. Smooth 3D motion and gentle transitions keep attention on your visuals and captions. Customize colors, adjust the mood with leak intensity and particle presence, refine blur for a dreamy look, and style your text with shadows for clarity. Perfect for personal memories, brand showcases, and sentimental highlights—this refined, minimalist design makes every moment feel special.
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Help
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Contact Us