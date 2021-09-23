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Clean Corporate - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Promo
Corporate
Sliding panel
7.9Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, confident vibe. This minimal promo slideshow pairs bold centered titles with smooth sliding panels, light leak accents, and a vibrant gradient overlay. Drop in your photos or videos, adjust colors and typography, and you’re ready to share a polished corporate narrative. The relaxed pacing and refined motion make it ideal for employer branding, product highlights, and team or company overviews. Designed for clarity and impact, it keeps attention on your message while providing a modern, professional finish.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
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T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
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Motion Design Elements
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