Clean Minimal Fashion
00:32 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist grid promo. This stylish template blends editorial typography, outlined frames, and subtle geometric accents with smooth slice transitions. Drop in your media, update headlines, and finish with a polished logo intro and outro. Flexible color controls let you match background, lines, grids, quotes, letters, and numbers to your palette. Ideal for modern branding, product highlights, or social ads where clarity and elegance matter.