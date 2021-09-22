Energy Urban Opener

Launch your next project with a punchy VHS-inspired opener. This energetic urban template blends stomp-style typography, glitch effects, and bold headlines with quick-cut media scenes. Viewfinder overlays, scanlines, and stylish X accents deliver a gritty analog vibe, while stacked outline text adds depth. Easily customize 8 media slots and multiple titles to build a modern promo, intro, or title sequence. Perfect for brands, events, channels, and fast-paced campaigns seeking a trendy retro-digital look and high-impact storytelling.