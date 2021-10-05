Showcase your imagery with an elegant, minimal photo gallery. This design features framed photo prints, soft light leaks, and smooth fade transitions for a calm, refined look. Floating panels and subtle depth guide the eye to each caption-ready slide. Easily customize fonts, background, frame and text bar colors, plus the intensity of the light-leak and blur effects to match your brand or mood. Perfect for portfolios, lookbooks, and memories, this slideshow turns any collection into a cohesive visual narrative.