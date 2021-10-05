Photo Gallery
01:35 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
65.8Kexports
Showcase your imagery with an elegant, minimal photo gallery. This design features framed photo prints, soft light leaks, and smooth fade transitions for a calm, refined look. Floating panels and subtle depth guide the eye to each caption-ready slide. Easily customize fonts, background, frame and text bar colors, plus the intensity of the light-leak and blur effects to match your brand or mood. Perfect for portfolios, lookbooks, and memories, this slideshow turns any collection into a cohesive visual narrative.
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