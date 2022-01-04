80s visualizer
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Retro Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Retro Slideshow

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Retro
Film grain
Light leak
4Kexports
rating
Bring timeless nostalgia to your visuals with a retro film slideshow. This cinematic template pairs framed media with elegant titles, warm light leaks, dust, and film grain for an authentic analog look. Smooth camera drift and gentle fades guide viewers through your story, while split-screen and two-column layouts add variety and rhythm. Ideal for brand stories, portfolios, travel memories, or mood pieces. Customize text, swap media, and fine-tune overlay intensity to match your aesthetic. Create a sophisticated, vintage presentation that feels handcrafted and memorable in just a few clicks.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us