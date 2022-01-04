Retro Slideshow

Bring timeless nostalgia to your visuals with a retro film slideshow. This cinematic template pairs framed media with elegant titles, warm light leaks, dust, and film grain for an authentic analog look. Smooth camera drift and gentle fades guide viewers through your story, while split-screen and two-column layouts add variety and rhythm. Ideal for brand stories, portfolios, travel memories, or mood pieces. Customize text, swap media, and fine-tune overlay intensity to match your aesthetic. Create a sophisticated, vintage presentation that feels handcrafted and memorable in just a few clicks.